 'The Railway Men' director Shiv Rawail reveals 70 day journey of crafting authentic set : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • 'The Railway Men' director Shiv Rawail reveals 70 day journey of crafting authentic set

'The Railway Men' director Shiv Rawail reveals 70 day journey of crafting authentic set

The series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu

'The Railway Men' director Shiv Rawail reveals 70 day journey of crafting authentic set

A still from the motion poster of 'The Railway Men'. Instagram/actormaddy



IANS

Mumbai, November 25

Shiv Rawail, who has marked his directorial debut with 'The Railway Men', has opened up about one of the most captivating aspects of the series that lies in its convincing and authentic sets, where the story unfolds.

The four-part mini-series helmed by Shiv boasts of incredible acting performances by the brilliant ensemble, and the show's breath-taking scale that the makers have managed to achieve. The ensemble cast, featuring R Madhavan, Kay Kay, Babil, and Divyenndu, is a powerhouse of talent that embodies the characters in all authenticity.

“It's such a significant story to share so every element of the set was mapped thoroughly. For the story to connect with the audiences, it was imperative for us to make the audiences believe that it is the same Bhopal railway station from 1984,” Shiv said.

Watch the trailer:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

He said that the entire station setup including trains were designed and created in a large space at Mumbai University.

He said that it took us around 70 days to finish constructing the entire set with minute detailing that included movie posters from the 80s, the waiting room and other authentic railway elements that became an integral part of the narrative.

He said that the set looked so real and authentic that the residents nearby felt a new station was coming up.

“Along with the junction, we also built three massive and functional passenger trains for the shoot of this series,” he added.

‘The Railway Men is a thrilling tale of heroism, hope and humanity. It is a first from the partnership between Netflix and YRF Entertainment.

Inspired by true stories and against the backdrop of the tragic Bhopal Gas Leak, which remains one of the world's worst industrial disasters, 'The Railway Men' weaves a compelling narrative. It's a powerful exploration of the extraordinary efforts made by Indian Railways employees who, in this series, rise above their call of duty to save lives during the city's darkest hours.

It is streaming on Netflix.

#Mumbai #R Madhavan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

AFT issues notice for criminal action to Defence Ministry, Army for submitting incorrect information

2
Punjab

Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year

3
Diaspora

World Hindu Congress renounces 'Hinduism', embraces terms 'Hindutva', 'Hindu Dharma'

4
Business

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court takes exception to allegations against expert panel member appointed judge

5
Diaspora

Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia

6
India

Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

7
World

Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal: 13 Israelis, 12 Thai nationals among hostages set free by Hamas

8
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical issues

9
Punjab

'Under active consideration': Punjab Governor to CM Bhagwant Mann seeking his assent to pending bills

10
India

'India was convicted even without...': Indian envoy's response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Cash-for-query case: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Cash-for-query case: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a comp...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Focus now on vertical drilling, rescue op to start in next 24-36 hours, says NDMA

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Focus now on vertical drilling, rescue op to start in next 24-36 hours, says NDMA

86 metres of vertical drilling needed to reach tunnel's crus...

Tunnel collapse: Impatience growing among trapped men, kin as rescue work hits repeated hurdles

Impatience grows among trapped men, kin as rescue work at Uttarkashi tunnel hits repeated hurdles

The communication between the trapped workers and their rela...

Punjab's Bathinda SP suspended in PM Modi's security lapse case

Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year

The security breach happened on January 5, 2022, when Modi w...

Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

The L-G directs the Home Department to identify and fix acco...


Cities

View All

Sikh ‘jathas’ cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak birth anniversary

Sikh ‘jathas’ cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak birth anniversary

5K litres lahan seized from Amritsar village

Sikh jatha leaves for Pakistan today, visa denial leaves many in tears

Two Punjab girls rescued from Dubai allege sexual exploitation

BKU (Sidhupur) holds protest over land compensation at Manawala

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Bathinda: Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Bathinda admn holds kabaddi contest to wean youth off drugs

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Chandigarh: Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Rs 1-Cr extortion case: 3 months on, sacked Chandigarh cop surrenders in court

Chandigarh Mayor opens 9,500-sq ft parking lot at Sector 41

Curriculum takes toll on physiotherapy students

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi excise case: Court to hear AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea on Nov 28

Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Four convicts sentenced to life imprisonment, fifth gets 3 years in jail

Delhi set to record 11th severe air day in November

Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr district sees rise in dengue cases, count 468

In Hoshiarpur district, 534 houses inspected

Hoshiarpur lawyers’ chambers in bad shape; court orders FIR against contractor, supervisor

Kapurthala: Documentary, pictorial work on Guru Nanak Dev released

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

2 youths nabbed for killing 19-yr-old

Ludhiana Patwari, associate booked for taking Rs 34.7 lakh bribe

Wheat cultivated in over 2.45L hectares, 3-year high

Man held for bid to rape minor

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Meeting to implement School Bag Policy 2020

Four-day inter-zonal youth and folk fest ends

Sanskrit edu centre inaugurated