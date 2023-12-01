The Railway Men ranks #3 on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list

As The Railway Men continues to weave a delicate tapestry of emotions transcending borders, it has managed to reach countless admirers across the globe. Released on November 18, the series now in its second week, and ranks #3 on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list and is trending across 36 countries.

Set against the backdrop of the world’s worst industrial disaster, the Bhopal gas tragedy, The Railway Men, is the first series from the partnership between Netflix and YRF Entertainment encapsulating a thrilling tale of heroism, hope and humanity!

“Crafting The Railway Men was an emotional journey that aimed to bring to light the untold stories of courage and resilience,” says debutant director Shiv Rawail. “It was encouraging to have YRF backing my project and giving me an opportunity to tell this story. And, I am extremely thrilled to have partnered with Netflix that enabled the story of The Railway Men to reach diverse audiences worldwide. The response from viewers around the world has been overwhelming, and it’s incredibly humbling to see the series trending in 36 countries. It speaks to the universality of the heroism and courage portrayed in the series, and the entire team is thrilled to witness the impact that the series has managed to have worldwide.”

In gaining widespread recognition from audiences across the globe, The Railway Men, from script to screen, has gone on to receive an emotional ovation for its earnest portrayal of human tenacity amidst tragedy.