Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has joined the Salaar saga by buying the first ticket of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.
While sharing this remarkable moment, the makers shared a picture with star Prabhas along with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Prashanth Neel, and director SS Rajamouli in the frame holding the first ticket.
Expressing their excitement, Hombale Films further jotted down the caption, “Legendary Director @ssrajamouli garu buys the first ticket for #SalaarCeaseFire in Nizam Nizam grand release by @mythriofficial.”
Hombale Films’ Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.
