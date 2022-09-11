'The Santa Clauses' first trailer teases Tim Allen's replacement with unlikely 'cameo'

Washington, September 11

The upcoming limited series based on the Santa Clause movie series debuted its first trailer on Saturday at Disney's D23 conference in Anaheim, California.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, before the project debuts on November 16, the spot catches viewers up with Tim Allen's character Scott Calvin, better known as Santa Claus, who has turned 65 and decided to find someone to replace him in the all-important job as he focuses on enjoying some downtime.

"For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire," Allen tells the elves in the trailer. After seeing their devastated reactions, Allen quips, "We have a grief counsellor, right?" The footage shows Allen interviewing potential replacements, including Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Upon learning that he has landed an interview to become Santa, Manning references former rival Tom Brady by exclaiming, "Yes! Cant wait to rub this in Brady's face."

Watch the trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney (@disney)

The Santa Clause TV series, which is a continuation of the film series that began in 1994 with the first The Santa Clause and last appeared in theatres in 2006 with The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, was introduced by Allen at D23.

"At a significant event in Anaheim close to Disney, I dropped the first tease for the new Santa series," Allen tweeted.

Dropped the first tease for the new Santa series here at a big event in Anaheim near Disney. Got up on stage and surprised the crowd with it. https://t.co/Wr5jCKblTL — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) September 11, 2022

David Krumholtz, who plays Bernard, the previous lead elf for Santa Claus, is one of the cast members seen in the video. Krumholtz, who has already spoken out against his absence from the third movie, posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the comment, "Miss me?" to mark his comeback to the franchise.

Eric Lloyd, Kal Penn, and Elizabeth Mitchell are all cast members. Along with showrunner Jack Burditt, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina, Allen serves as an executive producer.

On Disney+, 'The Santa Clauses' will debut on November 16.

#The Santa Clauses #Tim Allen