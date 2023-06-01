The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has an interesting line-up of contestants

Salman Khan is set to host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. This season will be hosted by Salman Khan, and the contestants have begun to shoot for the promo.

According to reports, internet sensation and star of the viral song Kacha Badam, Anjali Arora, will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Not just her, but creative producer Mahesh Poojary and dancer-choreographer Awez Darbar will also be a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Anjali was previously seen in Kangana Rananut’s Lock Up.

Other celebs such as Pooja Gor, Faisal Shaikh, Sambhavna Seth, Poonam Pandey, Umar Riaz, and Jiya Shankar are also rumoured to be participating in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.