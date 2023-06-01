The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has an interesting line-up of contestants

Salman Khan is set to host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. This season will be hosted by Salman Khan, and the contestants have begun to shoot for the promo.
According to reports, internet sensation and star of the viral song Kacha Badam, Anjali Arora, will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Not just her, but creative producer Mahesh Poojary and dancer-choreographer Awez Darbar will also be a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show.
Anjali was previously seen in Kangana Rananut’s Lock Up.
Other celebs such as Pooja Gor, Faisal Shaikh, Sambhavna Seth, Poonam Pandey, Umar Riaz, and Jiya Shankar are also rumoured to be participating in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...