The shooting for action-drama Rana Naidu, starring VenkateshDaggubati, Surveen Chawla & RanaDaggubati has been completed

The shooting for action-drama Rana Naidu has been completed. The web series marks the coming together of two of Indian cinema’s charismatic megastars, the nephew-uncle duo—Rana Daggubati (Rana Naidu) and Venkatesh Daggubati (Venky Naidu). The Netfilx show has mostly been shot in Mumbai and follows the life of the city’s go-to-fixer. Rana Naidu does the dirty work for the top power players; making the problems of the city’s celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear.

The series will also see Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles. It is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. The series is an adaptation of American drama series Ray Donovan. The format rights are licensed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. The Netflix series will be dubbed in multiple south-Indian languages.