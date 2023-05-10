The singer will open the show for Rema's Calm Down India Tour

Singer Zahrah S Khan is set to open the show for the music event, Rema Calm Down India Tour, in Mumbai.
She said, “I’ve been a fan of Rema, and opening the show for him is a dream come true. Sharing the same stage as him, I just cannot “calm down”! This is indeed an incredible platform, and I’m thrilled to share my songs and my energy with everyone who attends the show.”
Zahrah is set to present an eclectic mix of her songs. After lending her voice to songs like Kusu, Dance Meri Rani, Punjabban Song, and Aap Jaisa Koi, Zahrah is now set to make her live performance debut.
