The songwriter behind Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit ‘Something to Talk About,’ Shirley Eikhard, has passed away at 67

The songwriter behind Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit Something To Talk About, Shirley Eikhard, passed away at 67 on Thursday at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ontario, due to cancer.
In 1985, Eikard wrote Something To Talk About. The song, which spent 20 weeks and peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100, was the lead single from Raitt’s 1991 album Luck of the Draw. At the 1992 Grammy Awards, Raitt won best pop vocal award, while her album was nominated for record of the year.
Raitt remembered Eikhard on Twitter, saying she was ‘deeply saddened’, and adding, ‘I will be forever grateful for our beautiful connection and friendship’. Her career spanned from 1972 to 2021 and included 18 full-length albums.
