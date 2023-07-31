The Storyteller, starring PareshRawal, is set for a screening at IIFM

ANI

Paresh Rawal-starrer The Storyteller is set to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Directed by Anant Narayan Mahadevan, the film is based on Satyajit Ray’s short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro and explores the themes of originality versus plagiarism.

Talking about the film’s Australian premiere, Rawal says, “I am delighted to be a part of the film, which will be premiered in Australia. This kind of story is a rarity and having a bunch of talented actors as my co-artists is fulfilling. I am grateful to my producers and my director, Ananth Mahadevan.”

Tarini Ranjan Bandhopadhyay, played by Paresh Rawal, is an unconventional narrator who gained a reputation for his tendency to change professions, having transitioned between 32 jobs throughout his working life. At the age of 60, residing in Kolkata, and widowed, Tarini’s sole regret is his inability to fulfil his late wife Anuradha’s long-standing wish for a vacation. With retirement now upon him and an abundance of free time, Tarini finds himself distanced from his loved ones.

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will run from August 11 to 29, showcasing an array of Indian films across various genres.