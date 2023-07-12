The Summer I Turned Pretty actors Gavin and Lola are proud Swifties

In The Summer I Turned Pretty, they hailed pop sensation Taylor Swift as their icon. The cast — Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, and author - turned - producer Jenny Han — are unabashed Swifties and have been very vocal about it as well.
Talking about the same, Gavin, who plays Jeremiah, says, “Music is like seasoning. When there are hard conversations, steamy moments, or anything like that, music really makes a difference.”
Lola Tung’s character Belly is frequently seen vibing to the tunes of the pop star. Talking about it, Tung says, “She was just magical.” Taylor Swift’s songs have been an integral part of the series. Season 2 also features Taylor Swift’s track August and other undisclosed tracks. The Summer I Turned Pretty was adapted from Jenny Han’s best-selling book trilogy of the same name. While Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video, the first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 will premiere on July 14 on Prime Video.
