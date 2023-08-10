The trailer for 1001 Nunakal released

Amid the aftermath of a heartbreaking apartment fire, a couple is left with nowhere to go. Finding solace in the kindness of their friend Vinay, they seek refuge in his grand mansion. During their stay, Vinay suggests that the couple stay over for one more night to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Joined by other close friends, they come together to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. However, the night takes an unforeseen twist as a light-hearted dare game evolves into a shocking exposé of hidden secrets.
Produced by Salim Ahmed, 1001 Nunakal (Thousand and One Lies) is directed by Thamar KV and written by Thamar and Hashim Sulaiman. The film stars Vishnu Agasthya, Remya Suresh, Shamla Hamza, and Niiniin Kassim, among others, and is set to stream on August 18 on Sony LIV.
Thamar KV says, “1001 Nunakal is an exploration of friendships tested by secrets. It is a powerful reminder that appearances can be deceiving.”
