The unforgettable Raju in Guide, the caring brother in Hare Rama Hare Krishna; Dev Anand, with his boyish charm and impeccable style, continues to fascinate

Tuesday marked the birth centenary of the legendary actor Dev Anand. He epitomised the dapper and debonair Hindi film hero in unforgettable classics such as Guide and Hum Dono, and directed hit films, including Hare Rama Hare Krishna. He died in 2011 at the age of 88 and would have turned 100 on Tuesday. With fans across the globe celebrating his father’s legacy, it feels the actor-filmmaker is still around.

Kala Bazaar

The charm of Dev

Dev Anand, who along with Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, ruled the film industry for decades, stood out for his impeccable style, mannerisms and carefree attitude, summed up beautifully by Sahir Ludhianvi’s memorable song, Main zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya, har fikar ko dhuen mein udata chala gaya in the 1961 film Hum Dono.

Guide

The most famous movies from his early years are Munimji, CID, Paying Guest, Taxi Driver and Hum Dono. He’s also known for crime thrillers like Jaal, Dushman, Kalabazaar, Kaala Paani, Johny Mera Naam and Jewel Thief. But the one film that stands out in his filmography is Guide, an adaptation of RK Narayan’s book, counted as a Hindi cinema classic with his portrayal of Raju considered by many as one of the actor’s best performances.

Hum Dono

From the loving son

The show goes on, says Dev Anand’s son Suneil Anand. “I feel he is still with us, with me. He is the source of inspiration for millions of youth the world over even now. He continues to live as the evergreen romantic star.”

Dev Anand and actor-wife Kalpana Kartik had two children — Suneil and daughter Devina. — TNS & PTI

Words from the heart

“Celebrating 100 years of Dev saab. Stylish, suave and prolific, he was a dynamo beyond compare. And what generosity of talent! He sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations. It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I’ve been overwhelmed with requests for comments on him but there is little to add to what I’ve already said.”– Zeenat Aman, Actress

“Few remember #devanand as a man of immense courage. During the #emergency imposed by #IndiraGandhi, when the cost of speaking out was immediate imprisonment, Dev Anand took to the streets to rally people to stand up against the emergency... and defied Indira Gandhi…” – Shekhar Kapur, Director

“Remembering Dev Anand sir on his 100th birth anniversary, an evergreen icon, who mesmerizes us even today with his charisma acting style and timeless songs. #devanand #devanandat100. Watched one more time the remarkable nail-biting thriller #JewelThief by the master filmmaker Vijay Anand at the packed house @_PVRCinemas! #DevAnand’s suave style & razor-sharp witty dialogues had me absolutely hooked. SD Burman’s timeless and enchanting songs had the entire audience humming along…” – Madhur Bhandarkar, Director

“What a special experience watching Jewel Thief on the big screen last night with my family as part of the #Devanand 100 celebrations!” – Shriya Pilgaonkar, Actress

Johny Mera Naam

Glimpses from the past

Dev Anand was the highest paid Hindi film actor from 1957-1964 and the second highest paid for the following decade.

Till 1987, Dev Anand held the record of doing most solo hero Hindi films (over 90), which Rajesh Khanna broke by doing 92 that year.

Anand was an ardent fan of the Charlie Chaplin and even got the opportunity to meet him at the latter’s residence in Switzerland in 1954. To pay tribute to the evergreen classic The Great Dictator (1940), Anand greeted Chaplin with a salute and said, “Hail Chaplin”. Delighted by this heartfelt gesture, Chaplin responded, “Welcome to my White House.”

Hare Rama Hare Krishna