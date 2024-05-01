The upcoming spy universe film, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, will feature seven big action sequences

IANS

The upcoming Spy Universe film, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, will feature seven big action sequences. The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his debut with the streaming series The Railway Men. The film’s producer, Aditya Chopra, is sparing no effort to make the first female-led Spy Universe film into an action spectacle. The film also stars Bobby Deol as the antagonist.

Sharvari

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the Spy Universe commenced with the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It commenced with Ek Tha Tiger, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Alia Bhatt