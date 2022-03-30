Bappi Lahiri's grandson Rego B continues the musical family lineage

After the success of his first single Bachcha Party, Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Rego B is out with another musical marvel—Kal Chutti Hai. Continuing his family’s musical lineage, Rego B is poised to rock the music scene.

With summer vacations just around the corner, this song is perfect to drive your kids with energy and enthusiasm. Depicting immense passion and zeal, the song brings Eshaan Shaikh and RegoB together.

Grooving to the quirky lyrics crooned by acclaimed lyricist Abhinav Nagar, the music for this kids’ vacation anthem has been given by famed composer—Shameer Tandon. Steering kids to groove, this song has been staged and choreographed by none other than the ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D choreographer Rahul Shetty.

Rego B says, “I had an absolutely lovely time shooting this song. The song is a hip-hop and new-age pop song. The beats and the rhythm of the song will immediately get you hooked once you hear the song. It’s not a children song according to me, it’s for everyone because at the end who doesn’t love vacations.”