The variation in character makes it an exciting role for to play, says Kitu Gidwani

Sony Entertainment Television’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum showcases the journey of Damayanti, the matriarch of the royal Barot family based in Ranakgadh and Surilii, a vibrant and modern young girl. Change tends to create fear and the usual reactions are to either fight, or flight—it is this inherent human nature of resistance to change that the show focuses on.

Shivendra gets attracted to Surilii because of her independent nature and modern outlook towards life. Meanwhile, Damayanti Devi has decided that her eldest son Shivendra must be married to Swatilekha.

Talking about her character Damayanti Devi, Kitu Gidwani says, “Damayanti stands for power and authority. Every bit of her personality radiates how strong she is and how determined her motives are to uphold the values of her royal lineage. Even though all her sons have grown up, she feels that they are still her children, and she has every right to make decisions on their behalf. Right from their careers to life partners, she wants to be involved at every step. But behind this controlling matriarch is a loving mother, who wants her sons to be safe and together in Ranakgadh. This variation in her character makes it an exciting role to play. As the story unfolds, people will get to see many shades of Damayanti Devi.”