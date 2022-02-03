The Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley passes away

Moses J Moseley, who was best known for playing Mike in the series The Walking Dead, has passed away. He was 31.

The actor reportedly died on January 26 in Stockbridge, Georgia. However, the news of his demise was confirmed on February 1 by his manager in a statement that read, “He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes. Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business.”

As per reports, Moses’ body was found in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, GA. Police is investigating the cause of his death. Moses had guest appearances on the TV shows such as Queen of the South and Watchmen. He had also appeared in films like Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories and The Internship. The Walking Dead team took to its official Twitter account and paid him a tribute.