'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' release date out

Washington DC, July 15
Makers of the upcoming spinoff series 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' finally has a premiere date.
Starring Norman Reedus, the series is all set to premiere on September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.
According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the official logline of the series, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The series also stars Clamence Poesy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi in pivotal roles.
Upon its premiere,˜The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' will be the second spinoff of 'The Walking Dead' to debut. AMC recently launched ˜The Walking Dead: Dead City' on June 18, with that show starring Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as per Variety.
AMC is also working on a new spinoff, "The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne," which will star Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. Lincoln was supposed to portray Rick Grimes in a series of 'Walking Dead' films, but those plans have been shifted to the 'Rick & Michonne' limited series. That show has no official premiere date, however it is slated to broadcast in 2024, reported Variety.
