The winner of MTV Hustle 2.0, MC Square, has released his latest single titled Laado. With playful lyrics, dynamic beats and a magnetic energy, the track is poised to captivate music enthusiasts worldwide. Representing the regional roots with the essence of modern Haryanvi culture, Laado is a musical testament to love and dedication. The electrifying track encapsulates the tale of a young lover who goes to great lengths to win the affection of his beloved “Laado.” Says MC Square, “Laado is a blend of my personal experiences and the essence of Haryana’s culture. For me, it is a stepping stone to flawlessly combine contemporary hip-hop with regional Haryanvi, so the world gets to experience the cultural flavours through music. I am thrilled to share Laado with the world and hope it becomes as special to the listeners as it is to me.”