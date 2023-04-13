Ariana Grande addresses body-shaming comments

Ariana Grande took to TikTok on Tuesday to shed light on her mental health, addressing recent comments about her body in a three-minute video.

“I don’t do this often. I don’t like it. I’m not good at it. But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body, and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to,” she says.

The Grammy-winning singer adds, “There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.”

Sharing her past habits, the singer said, “I was on a lot of anti-depressants and eating poorly. I was at the lowest point of my life.” Ariana felt that talking about her body would free her from inner insecurities and vulnerabilities.

“Healthy can look different,” continues Grande. “The second thing is you never know what someone is going through...You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves,” she adds.

Grande also extends some kind words to her fans by sharing that “you’re beautiful no matter what phase you’re in.”