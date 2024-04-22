There’s more hunger in me: Rajkummar Rao

PTI

It has been 14 years for Rajkummar Rao in the movies and the actor says he continues to be hungry for challenging roles like that in his upcoming film Srikanth, where he plays the visually impaired industrialist named Srikanth Bolla.

The actor, who made his film debut with 2010’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha, has carved a niche for himself with films across genres like Shahid, Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Stree, and Monica, O My Darling, among others.

In “Srikanth”, Rao essays the role of an industrialist who pursues his dreams despite visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will hit the screens on May 10.

“I don’t really plan. Whatever character or film I’m doing at that moment becomes my dream role. I’m only focused on that character and story. I’m sure there’s much more ahead for me.

Real talk

Asked if he would like to do an action film or a potboiler movie, Rao said he didn’t have any such desire. “But if somebody offers me a film like that with a great story attached to it and somebody sensible is making it, then I don’t mind it,” he added.

The 39-year-old actor, who has been part of critically acclaimed biographical projects like Shahid, Omerta and Bose: Dead/Alive, said there is a ‘duty; towards the real-life character he plays on screen.

“In biopics, you’re portraying a real-life character. Some people know that character, if not all. So, there’s always that comparison. If you hit it right, you’ll get a lot of love because people would be like, ‘Wow, he’s actually recreated the same person for us on screen’. But if we hit it wrong, then there’s a big problem. It’s not a responsibility, but there’s some duty towards the person whose life you’re portraying because he has his people around who know him for such a long time. So, there’s some kind of duty towards his life,” he said.