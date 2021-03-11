They lived a life of luxury and landed in controversies. Here's a look at famous fashion designers whose stories were adapted as films or documentaries

Mona

Drama, deceit and design come together in Ridley Scott’s film House of Gucci. The 2021 American biographical crime drama is winning viewers with its OTT outing, offering a glimpse into the world of Gucci and the tremors that the ambitious Patrizia Reggiani makes after marrying law student Maurizio Gucci. Lady Gaga steps into the shoes of Patrizia Reggiani, going through the lanes of love and luxury, missing the plot and the ambitious story leading to a member of Gucci family ending in prison and another shot dead.

The film, however, evoked a strong statement from the heirs of Aldo Gucci, who blamed the makers for ‘inaccurate portrayal’. “The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci — president of the company for 30 years — and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them,” read the statement.

If this one is an intriguing story, which made for a riveting screen outing while receiving nominations for the BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award and Academy, there have been other fascinating ‘fashion’ stories that have enjoyed similar popularity. Famous designers and the empires they build, with the power to impact the world, are some of the most intriguing narratives. While France remains the hot seat of fashion, stories from Paris, Milan and elsewhere have travelled across the world. Here’s a quick check.

A shot at fame

Gucci wasn’t the only fashion czar to meet a bloody end. Known for daring fashion and a luxurious lifestyle, Gianni Versace was shot at the steps of his villa in Miami; the story was adapted on to the screen in 2018 as The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Venezuelan actor Édgar Ramírez played the titular role. It explores the incidents leading up to the 50-year-old Italian fashion designer’s murder and what follows after.

The real hero/antihero here seems to be Andrew Cunanan (played by Darren Criss)—the ill famous gay serial-killer. This murder mystery received the most nominations with nine at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, and it won three. Versace’s sexuality and murder also made it to rapper Eminem’s Criminal.

2014 was YSL’s year

2014 saw not one, but two outings for the famous French designer Yves Saint Laurent. French biographical drama Yves Saint Laurent (film) has Pierre Niney step into the shoes of Laurent, trailing his career and partnership with Pierre Bergé (Guillaume Gallienne). The Jalil Lespert-directed film got criticised for being a superficial narrative.

Saint Laurent

However, Bertrand Bonello-directed Saint Laurent, again a biographical drama, focused on Yves at his high, between mid-60s to mid-70s. Doing the festival circuits, the film debuted in Cannes with Gaspard Ulliel playing Yves and Jérémie Renier Pierre taking the story of the luxury fashion house to the viewers.

Iconic figures

Coco Before Chanel is a Anne Fontaine-directed 2009 biographical drama that charts the rather tragic childhood of Gabrielle Chanel and her journey to become a designer. Coco’s designs changed the world of fashion as she set up an empire. The film won several nominations, including BAFTA Awards, three European Film Awards, six César Awards and the Oscar for Best Costume Design, but did not win.

In 2009, a movie based on her life titled Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky was released. It is a fictional take on Coco Chanel and Igor Stravinsky’s rumoured affair in 1920—the year of iconic Chanel No. 5’s creation. The film, which opened at Cannes, explored two iconic figures from the fashion and music world come together.

Behind the scenes

If exploring the life and times of fashion giants is one, what happens behind the scenes of luxury labels is what Inside Dior, a two-part documentary, is all about. At the 70th anniversary of Christian Dior, French luxury fashion house, filmmaker Michael Waldman went behind the scenes to get an exclusive look at the label.

Being famous

Valentino: The Last Emperor (2008) gave access to the legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani’s life and inner circle. The documentary by Matt Tyrnauer was about the journey of a man in love with beautiful clothes. Another documentary, Lagerfeld Confidential (2007), is an up close and personal portrait of the German creative director of Chanel and Fendi.