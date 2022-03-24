Third season of ‘Gullak’ is here

With new kisse, the Mishra family of Gullak is back to embark upon new chapters in their lives. The new season of the show will premiere on SonyLIV on April 7. Set in a quaint North Indian town, Season 3 will further explore the far from perfect realities and dynamics of the Mishra clan, comprising parents Santosh and Shanti Mishra, and their sons Annu and Aman, and their evolution as a family and as individuals.

The show brings to light the everyday experiences of a small town, middle-class Indian household, documented through interesting anecdotes that mirror daily life.

Through various relatable instances, we get an insight into the Mishras’ lives, which make up a beautiful medley of emotions, disagreements, aspirations, and struggles. Amidst all the arguments and bickering, what ties them together is their undying love and support for each other, which comes through in the most unexpected ways, making the audiences so invested in the story. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, directed by Palash Vaswani, the show stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar.