Binaiferr Kohli is all praise for Vidisha Srivastava

Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli’s popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has recently witnessed the entry of actress Vidisha Srivastava as the new Anita bhabi.

Speaking about her, Binaiferr says, “Vidisha Srivastava has made a grand entry in the show. The channel has made a fabulous promo, it’s one of the best promos I’ve seen on TV and we all know &TV is known to make superb promos. I am confident she’ll do very well.”

Binaiferr Kohli

When asked about whether she feels actors are never greater than the role, Binaiferr says, “Despite the second change in Bhabiji, the show continues to do very well because the role is now iconic. The character is so well etched, and then a great performance by the entire cast. Every character has created a special place in the audience’s heart. Vidisha is a professional. Bhabiji’s set has a positive atmosphere and all of them are like family and I am sure she will enjoy herself on the sets. I think her USP is her eyes and her smile and of course she is a good actress.”