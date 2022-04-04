Binaiferr Kohli is all praise for Vidisha Srivastava

Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli’s popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has recently witnessed the entry of actress Vidisha Srivastava as the new Anita bhabi.
Speaking about her, Binaiferr says, “Vidisha Srivastava has made a grand entry in the show. The channel has made a fabulous promo, it’s one of the best promos I’ve seen on TV and we all know &TV is known to make superb promos. I am confident she’ll do very well.”
When asked about whether she feels actors are never greater than the role, Binaiferr says, “Despite the second change in Bhabiji, the show continues to do very well because the role is now iconic. The character is so well etched, and then a great performance by the entire cast. Every character has created a special place in the audience’s heart. Vidisha is a professional. Bhabiji’s set has a positive atmosphere and all of them are like family and I am sure she will enjoy herself on the sets. I think her USP is her eyes and her smile and of course she is a good actress.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre