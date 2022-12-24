 This is how Amitabh Bachchan gets 'sukoon' : The Tribune India

This is how Amitabh Bachchan gets 'sukoon'

Big Bshares a new picture where he shares his idea of peace

Amitabh Bachchan gives a glimpse of his flight journey. Instagram/amitabhbachchan



ANI

Mumbai, December 24

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday revealed what gives him 'sukoon' and shared a picture on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh treated fans with a glimpse of his flight journey.

In the picture, Big B could be seen sleeping on a flight. He was seen lost in the music playing on his headset.

The actor donned a pink printed sweatshirt and looked handsome as always.

Sharing the picture, the veteran actor wrote, 'Sukoon /  !! ... music .. the sound of fulfilment .. of attached and detached memories .. of the peace and calm .. and the association with loved ones .." 

Take a look:

Recently, Big B did not hold back from sharing his pride and affection for his son over his latest cinematic achievement.

Upon the announcement of actor Abhishek Bachchan's win at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022, father Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express his happiness and share words of appreciation for the 'Guru' actor.

"My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .." the 80-year-old actor wrote.

On Wednesday, Abhishek received the 'Best Actor, Web Original Film-Male' award for his performance in the drama film 'Dasvi' at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the social comedy also starred Nimrit Kaur and Yami Gautam and received a positive response from the audience.

'Dasvi' also bagged the Best Film, Web Original award. In the film, Abhishek portrayed the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an 'aathvi pass'chief minister who is put behind bars for his involvement in a scam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in 'The Intern' along with Deepika Padukone and in a pan-India film 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

