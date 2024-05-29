This is how Janhvi Kapoor reacts on rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya on Kapil Sharma’s show

Mumbai, May 29
Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who appeared on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ recently along with fellow actor Rajkummar Rao was teased by the host Kapil Sharma about her relationship with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.
View this post on Instagram
Makers of the show dropped a promo in which Kapil was seen asking Janhvi in a hilarious way about her expectations regarding a perfect life partner.
He queried whether she would choose a life partner with the same interest as, “jis Shikhar par aap aaj hai”. In her response, Janhvi was seen blushing.
The promo begins with a charades game in which Janhvi tries to communicate something to Rajkummar. She even makes hilarious expressions in an attempt to convey it to him. Janhvi then urges Kapil not to include such strange movements in the trailer.
Transitioning to another scene, Kapil is seen quizzing Rajkummar about working with Jahnvi. The actor previously collaborated with her on ‘Roohi’, in which she portrays a ghost, and in his next release ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, she is seen essaying the character of his wife.
Asked whether Janhvi startled him more as a ghost or wife, Rajkummar replies, “Whether it’s a ghost or wife, it is the same.”
‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ streams on Netflix.
