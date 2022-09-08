This is how Janhvi Kapoor’s name is saved on Ishaan Khatter’s phone post break up

ANI

Mumbai, September 8

Karan Johar prepared a bunch of saucy questions for the 'Phone Bhoot' star cast -- Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi -- as they appeared on the 10th episode of the show on Thursday.

The season's first trio, the three turned up the heat as they discussed bromance, love interests, and the concept of ‘suhaag raat’. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captured hearts and laughter with panache.

A fun bit from Ishaan's rapid-fire, however, has been one of the highlights of the episode.

In the rapid-fire round, Karan asked: “Last time you were on Koffee with Karan, you said Janhvi's number was saved on your phone as 'Are those potatoes',” to which Ishaan replied, “Yeah.”

Karan continued, "What is it now?"

The actor with a hilarious expression said, “Now it's Janhvi Boney Kapoor. Her full name.”

The name made his co-stars Katrina and Siddhant burst into laughter.

Ishaan and Janhvi made their Bollywood debuts with 'Dhadak', which is the remake of Marathi hit 'Sairat'.

The duo were spotted together at several occasions before and after the release of their movie. From being co-stars, gym buddies to rumours of them dating each other, the actors never made their relationship official.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Janhvi talked about her current equation with Ishaan.

"I think we are both busy now but every time we meet, there is that warmth. ‘Rangsaari’, the song from ‘Jugg Jugg Jeeyo’, was supposed to be in ‘Dhadak’. So every time we'd shoot montages for ‘Dhadak’, we'd play that song. When it came out, both of us felt like this was our song and it made us feel so much. We texted each other, 'Did you see it?' It felt kind of funny," she shared.

When asked if she's still in touch with Ishaan, Janhvi said that even though they don't talk as often as they used to, they meet each other warmly.

