 This is how Karan Johar reacted when a user on Threads asked him if he's gay : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • This is how Karan Johar reacted when a user on Threads asked him if he's gay

This is how Karan Johar reacted when a user on Threads asked him if he's gay

Karan Johar also shares his biggest regret

This is how Karan Johar reacted when a user on Threads asked him if he's gay

Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 9

Filmmaker Karan Johar surely knows how to deal with questions regarding his sexuality and his recent response is proof.

Karan, who is excited for the release of his upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', on Saturday conducted a 'Ask Karan Anything' session on Threads, a new app owned by tech giant Meta. He responded to several questions asked by the users but one question that got Karan's attention was about his sexuality.

When a user asked him, "You are gay, right?".

Karan gave a witty response, "You're interested?"

Karan doesn't let the trolls go unnoticed. He retorts with a befitting reply.

He was also asked about his biggest regret, to which he replied, "I never got to work with and direct my favourite actor Sridevi ma'am."

Karan also posted how he left Twitter and joined the new app.

He wrote, "I left Twitter...joined threads! Yes I am Gemini!" Talking about Threads, an app designed to directly compete with Elon Musk's Twitter.

It will be linked to users' Instagram profiles, making it simple to connect with followers, prominent personalities, or brands. The length of the text posts will be limited to 500 characters. (In comparison, Twitter has a character restriction of 280, which increases to 10,000 for Twitter Blue subscribers.)

Instagram claims that accounts will be private by default, with a main feed made up of accounts you follow and suggested content from authors you may not have discovered yet. Threads can be shared on Instagram stories or via a link, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Threads will be available in over 100 countries, with apps for iOS and Android, and new features like an improved recommendation engine and search functionality will be added over time.

Coming back to 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', the film marks Karan's return to the director's chair after over six years.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

The film marks Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after their hit film 'Gully Boy'.

#karan johar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

People in distress as water enters houses in Mohali due to heavy rain, administration issues flood control room numbers

2
Chandigarh

Showers spell chaos on Zirakpur, Dera Bassi roads

3
Himachal

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; 5 killed in landslides, several shops washed away in Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway shut

4
Punjab

Rain fury: Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar

5
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

7
Entertainment

Kajol faces netizens' ire over her 'uneducated Indian leaders' comment, issues clarification

8
Punjab

Heavy rains lash parts of Haryana, Punjab; MeT says more to come

9
Punjab

SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

10
Chandigarh

Incessant rain pours misery on Chandigarh tricity

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; 3 dead in Shimla, several shops washed way in Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway shut

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; 5 killed in landslides, several shops washed away in Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway shut

Beas river in spate, floodgates of Pandoh dam opened

Himachal schools, colleges to remain closed on July 10 , 11 due to bad weather

Himachal schools, colleges to remain closed on July 10, 11 due to bad weather

The educational institutions will reopen on July 12 only aft...

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Waterlogging witnessed across Mohali, rain water enters hund...

People in distress as water enters houses across Mohali due to incessant rain, administration issues flood control room numbers

People in distress as water enters houses in Mohali due to heavy rain, administration issues flood control room numbers

Road users said Airport Road was flooded with over two-feet ...

Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar

Rain fury: Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar

Low-lying areas in villages along Satluj river and its tribu...


Cities

View All

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

Four Gurdaspur policemen suspended for torturing woman in theft case

Chasing US dreams, Ajnala, Attari youths land in Indonesian prison

After tomato, prices of other vegetables soaring quickly

Pathetic parks: Parks based in Veer Enclave portray a picture of neglect

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Chandigarh Traffic Police issue list of roads to be avoided due to waterlogging, MC says teams on job to clear areas

Punjab government seeks Army’s help to deal with flood situation in Mohali

People in distress as water enters houses in Mohali due to heavy rain, administration issues flood control room numbers

Incessant rain pours misery on Chandigarh tricity

Heavy rains in Delhi: Kejriwal cancels government officials’ Sunday off, asks them to be on field

Heavy rains in Delhi: Kejriwal cancels government officials' Sunday off, asks them to be on field

Yamuna water level in Delhi rising, may breach danger mark on Tuesday: CWC

Delhi records highest single-day rainfall for July since 1982: IMD

Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court verdict making Old Pension Scheme applicable to CAPF

Metro commuters to Haryana can’t carry liquor from Delhi, Noida

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Trikoni Park in need of gardener to tackle monsoon wilderness

Youth killed over old enmity

Biker killed in road mishap

Sewadar beaten to death in Hoshiarpur

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

Giaspura: Hydrogen sulphide formed due to industrial chemicals, finds magisterial probe

Triple murder case solved with arrest of 42-year-old neighbour

Similar weather conditions to continue for a few days in Ludhiana

Buddha Nullah bank portion erodes, fencing portions fall

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Federation appeals to PM not to rush power amendment Bill

Fatehgarh Sahib LIP chief held for forgery, fraud