This is how Karan Johar reacted when a user on Threads asked him if he's gay

Mumbai, July 9

Filmmaker Karan Johar surely knows how to deal with questions regarding his sexuality and his recent response is proof.

Karan, who is excited for the release of his upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', on Saturday conducted a 'Ask Karan Anything' session on Threads, a new app owned by tech giant Meta. He responded to several questions asked by the users but one question that got Karan's attention was about his sexuality.

When a user asked him, "You are gay, right?".

Karan gave a witty response, "You're interested?"

Karan doesn't let the trolls go unnoticed. He retorts with a befitting reply.

He was also asked about his biggest regret, to which he replied, "I never got to work with and direct my favourite actor Sridevi ma'am."

Karan also posted how he left Twitter and joined the new app.

He wrote, "I left Twitter...joined threads! Yes I am Gemini!" Talking about Threads, an app designed to directly compete with Elon Musk's Twitter.

It will be linked to users' Instagram profiles, making it simple to connect with followers, prominent personalities, or brands. The length of the text posts will be limited to 500 characters. (In comparison, Twitter has a character restriction of 280, which increases to 10,000 for Twitter Blue subscribers.)

Instagram claims that accounts will be private by default, with a main feed made up of accounts you follow and suggested content from authors you may not have discovered yet. Threads can be shared on Instagram stories or via a link, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Threads will be available in over 100 countries, with apps for iOS and Android, and new features like an improved recommendation engine and search functionality will be added over time.

Coming back to 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', the film marks Karan's return to the director's chair after over six years.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

The film marks Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after their hit film 'Gully Boy'.

