This is what Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput fight over every night

Mumbai, August 23
Couples can come at loggerheads over anything and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor cemented this when he shared that he and his wife Mira Rajput fight over the speed of the fan.
Shahid recently appeared on the eighth episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 along with his 'Kabir Singh' co-star Kiara Advani.
During the show's iconic rapid-fire round, Shahid said that he and Mira fight over the "speed of the fan every night". However, the actor also mentioned that despite such silly disagreements, he is glad that Mira is a part of his life.
Talking about Mira, Shahid candidly expressed how his wife is the best thing that happened to him. "Mira brings a lot into my life. She balances me; she makes me feel normal; we have two beautiful children, and life seems good."
The episode will stream on August 25, at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar. IANS
