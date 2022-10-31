‘This too shall pass,’ says Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is suffering from Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media on Saturday and revealed that she is suffering from myositis. It is an auto-immune disorder that affects the muscles and joints of the body.
The actress shared a picture from hospital bed on Instagram and wrote, “The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. This too shall pass.”
