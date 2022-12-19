This week on OTT there will be an interesting mix of love, action and mystery

December 21 Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S3 on Prime Video
The highly anticipated third season of action-packed series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, finds Jack on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, criss-crossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict.
December 23 Glass Onion — A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix
A mysterious set of invitations, a reclusive millionaire’s private island and a wealthy set of friends tie it all together. Detective Benoit Blanc is back again, this time in Greece to uncover a mysterious case in Rian Johnshon’s Glass Onion — A Knives Out Mystery. The film stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.
December 23 Dangerous Liaisons on Lionsgate Play
Drown yourself in love and travel back in time to Paris with this drama series. Featuring Marquise de Merteuil (played by Alice Englert) and Vicomte de Valmont (played by Nicholas Denton), the show is a modern take on Laclos’ classic 18th century novel and takes audiences through wonder, terror, beauty, seduction and deception in pre-revolution Paris. — TMS
