Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Love And Thunder' crosses 100 crores at the Indian box office

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 9

'Thor: Love and Thunder' has been a great outing this season for all the fans across India and their unprecedented love is still going super strong as the film has crossed Rs 100 crore NBO!

Continuing the craze of Marvel films, 'Thor: Love and Thunder’ has emerged to be the second Hollywood film after 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ to cross 100 crores this year.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles to share the news. According to him, the film earned Rs 79.07 cr in week 1, Rs 14.46 cr in week 2, Rs 4.34 cr in week 3, Rs 1.69 cr in week 4, and Rs 46 lacs in week 5.

The movie hit the theatres on July 7.

It is also the fifth movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to join the 100 crore club:

1. Avengers Endgame

2. Avengers Infinity War

3. Spiderman No Way Home

4. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

5. Thor: Love and Thunder

Oscar winner Taika Waititi’s big ticket cosmic adventure stars the favourite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who made his BIG MCU debut.

#Marvel films #Thor