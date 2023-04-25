Three-day annual comedy theatre festival, Hasyam, in Chandigarh from today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh is all set to host Hasyam, a three-day annual Comedy Theatre Festival from today. The festival will include three comedy plays, featuring prominent theatre artists from different parts of the country.

Atul Sharma, chairman of Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi, informed, “The festival is being organised by the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs, Chandigarh Administration and Tagore Theatre Society, Chandigarh. The plays will be staged from April 25 to 27 daily from 6:30 pm onwards at the Tagore Theatre, Sector 18. Entry is free.”

The play to be staged today is titled Bade Miyan Deewaane by Rangbaaz Production, Mumbai. It has been directed by Imran Rasheed. On the second day, Udhar Ka Pati will be staged by Group Veena Pani Kala Mandir, Jaipur. The play has been directed by Tapan Bhatt. On the concluding day, My Wife’s 8th Vachan will be staged by the Group, The Films and Theatre Society, Mumbai. It has been directed by Atul Satya Koushik.