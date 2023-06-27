Three-day pottery and printmaking workshops by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akedmi conclude

Tribune News Service

Open Hand Art Studios of Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi organised two summer workshops of pottery and printmaking for the aspiring artists the tricity.

Tulsi Ram, an eminent sculptor, was the resource person for the pottery workshop. The medium for this workshop was terracotta and clay.

Three printmakers Abhishek Tiwari, Sunaina and Amit Kumar were the resource persons for the printmaking workshop which concluded today. The medium for this workshop printmaking was lino and woodcut.