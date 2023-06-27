Three-day pottery and printmaking workshops by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akedmi conclude

Open Hand Art Studios of Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi organised two summer workshops of pottery and printmaking for the aspiring artists the tricity.
Tulsi Ram, an eminent sculptor, was the resource person for the pottery workshop. The medium for this workshop was terracotta and clay.
Three printmakers Abhishek Tiwari, Sunaina and Amit Kumar were the resource persons for the printmaking workshop which concluded today. The medium for this workshop printmaking was lino and woodcut.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...