Three student designers from INIFD-Chandigarh will showcase their collection at a London event.

Tribune News Service

Three INIFD Chandigarh student designers were selected for showcasing their collection at the prestigious Pepe Jeans London Fashion Designers Awards 2023 — The Student Edition.

Ankita Jangra, Satyam Gurjar, and Muskan Parshar were the three proud designers who were shortlisted from INIFD Chandigarh for their creativity and skill, out of the 10 finalists from across India. Ankita was bestowed with the Special Achievement Award. The grand finale of the awards took place in Mumbai.

Based on the theme Blue Nation, the young INIFDians designed and stitched their collection in unpretentious and easy-to-style blue with serenity, stability, inspiration, wisdom and sustainability as the core elements. A dash of red and white – the colours of London with blue was a strike of perfection.