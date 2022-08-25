Producers: Doug Mitchell, George Miller

Director: George Miller

Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton among others, is ready to rock multiplexes on August 26. The film tells the story of a lonely scholar (Tilda Swinton), who happens to chance upon a mystical Djinn (Elba) that grants her three wishes. Whether or not she takes the plunge forms the rest of the story.

Film: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Producer: Norihiro Hayashida

Director: Tetsuro Kodama

Sony Pictures Entertainment India announces the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theatres on August 26. Apart from English, the movie is also dubbed in Hindi.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the second film from the Dragon Ball Super franchise. The final trailer spotlights the epic brawl between Gohan, Piccolo and the villainous android warriors.

Film: Liger

Producers: Dharma Productions and Puri Connects

Director: Puri Jagannadh

Liger is an Indian sports action film based on an MMA fighter, who fights against all odds. Liger will see South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda play the role of the underdog boxer who makes his way to the international arena. The movie stars Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey and also features former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, the pan-India movie is scheduled for release in theatres on August 25.

Film: Bhoot Uncle Tusi Great Ho

Producers: KC Bokadia

Director: KC Bokadia

Here comes multi-starrer Punjabi film Bhoot Uncle Tusi Great Ho featuring Jaya Prada, Raj Babbar, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Ihana Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol and Hobby Dhaliwal.

It is a comedy with sequences of horror. Raj Babbar makes a comeback with this film and Jaya Prada also makes her debut in Punjabi cinema. The film is releasing on August 26.

—Dharam Pal