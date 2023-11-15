‘Tiger 3’ box office collection: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer earns Rs 240 crore globally in opening weekend

Mumbai, November 15
‘Tiger 3’, fronted by Salman Khan, has amassed Rs 240 crore in its gross box office collection in the first three days of its release, production banner Yash Raj Films said on Wednesday.
In a press note, the production house said that the Maneesh Sharma directorial collected Rs 180.50 crore in India and Rs 59.50 overseas in the opening weekend.
The film’s net collection in India stands at Rs 148.50 crore. Also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, ‘Tiger 3’ released in theatres on November 12 on the festival of Diwali.
According to the banner, the film had the “biggest opening weekend” for the ‘Tiger’ franchise as well as lead stars Salman and Katrina.
The movie, a sequel to the 2017 film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Set after the events of ‘Pathaan’, ‘Tiger 3’ follows Salman’s titular spy as he races against time to save his family and country.
