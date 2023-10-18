 ‘Tiger 3’: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif treat fans with new intriguing poster : The Tribune India

On October 17, the makers shared the poster of the film depicting Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist

Poster of 'Tiger 3', a film starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, October 18

Makers of ‘Tiger 3’ have unveiled the new poster of the film featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Yash Raj Films took to their official social media handles to share the poster and wrote in the caption, “Thank you for all the love for #Tiger3Trailer! And here's our token of love for you! New poster unlocked! #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov, Sunday!”

In the poster, a seated Emraan is flanked on either side by Salman and Katrina each of whom hold guns. The poster has sparked curiosity among fans about the action thriller.

Katrina and Salman also put the poster on their respective social media handles.

Salman mentioned, “Itna saara pyaar diya apne, toh naya poster release karna banta hai!”

On Tuesday, the makers shared the poster of the film depicting Emraan as an antagonist. Fans are sure to be intrigued by the image, which features him holding a gun and having an intense expression on his face.

Emraan also took to his official Instagram and X handle to share the poster, and wrote in the caption, “Aatish ke saath aatishbaazi... bhaari padega Tiger.”

‘Tiger 3’ official trailer came out on Monday. Taking to social media, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, “Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

