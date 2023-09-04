'Tiger Nageswara Rao': Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon's first track 'Ek Dum Ek Dum' teaser out

ANI

Mumbai, September 4

Makers of the upcoming Pan-India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' on Monday unveiled the teaser of its first song 'Ek Duk Ek Dum'.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' features Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, actor Nupur Sanon shared the teaser which she captioned, "Start tapping your foot to the PEPPIEST SONG OF THE YEAR #TigerNageswaraRao First Single #EkDumEkDum Promo out now! - https://bit.ly/TNRFirstSinglePromo Full song out tomorrow." The song teaser features Ravi grooving to the track on a ground whereas Nupur could be seen talking to her friends.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

The song will be out in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

The full version of 'Ek Dum Ek Dum' will be out on September 5.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

The video kicks off with a news report regarding Stuartpuram thief Tiger Nageswara Rao who had done ill-famed robberies in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and many other parts of the country absconding from Madras Central jail. Police are in shock as such things have never happened before. The investigative officer, played by Murali Sharma who worked in the tiger's zone, narrates the rare skills of Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Describing the abilities of Tiger Nageswara Rao, Murali Sharma in the video said, "Had Nageswara Rao entered politics, he would have won the elections with his intelligence. Had he entered the sports, he would have won a medal for India in athletics. Had he ventured into the army, he would have won a war with his bravery. Unfortunately, he became a criminal." Tiger Nageswara Rao is wild in nature since his childhood, as he began crimes at a very young age. The police and army battalion are deployed to nab him, such is the fear he instilled in people and the government.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on October 20.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Nupur Sanon