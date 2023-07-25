Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandana, talk about their love for anime characters

Comic Con India in partnership with Crunchyroll brought together the community of anime fans from across the country for a celebration of anime in India.

The event witnessed the presence of Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandana, who engaged in discussions with the attendees about their mutual love for anime characters and shared their aspirations for cosplaying.

Tiger Shroff talked about his profound love for anime, emphasising how larger-than-life characters like Goku from Dragon Ball Z inspire the audience and awaken the hero within themselves.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandan shared her connection with anime, particularly expressing her admiration for Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto. She spoke about how Naruto’s journey of resilience and determination touched her heart, inspiring her to face life’s challenges with courage.