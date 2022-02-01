Tiger Shroff dances with Drac & Johnny from 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 31

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff is the latest Bollywood celeb to join the ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ fandom.

The Bollywood heartthrob shows off his dance moves as he shakes a leg with Drac and Johnny. Tiger also invited his fans to recreate the "monster step" to the song 'Love is not hard to find'. So put on your dancing shoes and become a part of the monster universe.

Check out the dance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Starring Andy Samberg as Johnny and Brain Hull as Drac, the fourth and final instalment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

