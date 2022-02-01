Tiger Shroff dances with Drac & Johnny from 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'

Chandigarh, January 31
After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff is the latest Bollywood celeb to join the ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ fandom.
The Bollywood heartthrob shows off his dance moves as he shakes a leg with Drac and Johnny. Tiger also invited his fans to recreate the "monster step" to the song 'Love is not hard to find'. So put on your dancing shoes and become a part of the monster universe.
Check out the dance:
View this post on Instagram
Starring Andy Samberg as Johnny and Brain Hull as Drac, the fourth and final instalment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.
#AmazonPrime #HotelTransylvaniaTransformania #Tigerjackieshroff
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions