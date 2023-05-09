 Tiger Shroff 'has found a new friend who let him kick his ass', watch this jaw-dropping video : The Tribune India

Mumbai, May 9

Actor Tiger Shroff often posts pictures and videos of his chiselled physique which inspires many to stay fit and healthy. On his latest fitness update, the actor shared a class flying-high kick video for the fans.

On Tuesday, the actor dropped his unbelievable fitness video in which, he literally flies and jump kicks like a superhero.

The caption read, "Found a new friend. He let me kick his ass".

Check out the video:

Soon after he posted the video on Instagram, fans went gaga about the same and started sharing their reactions speaking about how they look up to him and consider him an inspiration.

A fan commented, "You are my inspiration, sir, my dream is to meet you one day, such a hardworking action star, u r... " "Real tiger", another fan reacted.

In the video, he could be seen performing a high jump kick on a sunny afternoon under the supervision of the experts.

Tiger is known to follow a strict workout regime and is very particular about his healthy lifestyle. Fans are in awe of his physical fitness and disciplined routine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The action thriller also stars South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Eid 2024.

Shroff was last seen in the action thriller film 'Heropanti 2' opposite Tara Sutaria. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from this, Tiger will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', in which he will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon and in Karan Johar's's next 'Screw Dheela'. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks the second collaboration with Dharma Productions after 'Student of the Year 2'.

