Tiger Shroff in Singham Again

Tiger Shroff joins Rohit Shetty’s megahit cop universe. The blockbuster director took to social media to announce Tiger Shroff as the new cop, ACP Satya, in Singham Again. The action star Tiger is the newest entry to Shetty’s mega franchise.
Singham Again is headlined by Ajay Devgn, with Deepika Padukone joining him as cop Shakti Shetty. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who have all been a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, welcomed Tiger Shroff onboard.
“Welcoming my brother from another mother, @tigerjackieshroff as ACP Satya to the squad!,” posted Akshay Kumar on his Insta handle. “The squad just got stronger, welcome to the team ACP Satya!,” posted Ajay Devgn. “He is the truth. He is immotal. Special Task Force Officer ACP Satya, reporting for duty!,” posted Ranveer Singh. Each of the post is accompanied with Tiger in a stunning avatar!
