Tiger Shroff is impressed how Kriti Sanon aced nunchucks in 'Ganapath', 'my favourite shot...'

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in a still from the trailer of 'Ganapath'. Instagram/tigerjackieshroff



IANS

Mumbai, October 12

Actor Tiger Shroff spoke about his favourite scene from the upcoming film 'Ganapath' and it includes his co-actress Kriti Sanon and nunchucks.

Talking about one of his favourite scenes from the film, Tiger said that it was Kriti using nunchunks which greatly impressed him.

Detailing this, he said in a live session on Instagram: “My favourite shot from the trailer I would have to say… one of Kriti's shots because watching her in action is something so different and the way she aced the nunchucks was pretty refreshing because she looks like she is a pro and doing it for years but actually didn't rehearse much.”

While Tiger himself is a martial artist, Kriti is not and using nunchucks is incredibly difficult. The premise for ‘Ganapath' is something very different from traditional Bollywood as it sees Hindi cinema step into the realm of cyberpunk styled sci-fi films.

Check out the triler:

The concept of a chosen one liberating people from an oppressor is an age-old story, though setting it in a dystopian ‘Blade Runner' style feature with a bleak texture while retaining Hindi cinema's colourful aesthetic is something new.

This concept and the trailer have generated a lot of excitement among fans, with both the action and the romantic aspect garnering much praise.

Prior to this, Kriti revealed in a recent conclave that she attended a crash course where she learned how to use nunchucks as well as some level of martial arts for nine months straight.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, ‘Ganapath' will hit theatres on October 20, and will come out in multiple languages which include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

#Instagram #Kriti Sanon #Mumbai

