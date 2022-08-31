Tiger Shroff is over Disha Patani, manifests relationship with Shraddha Kapoor on ‘Koffee With Karan’ as he is ‘infatuated’ with her

Mumbai, August 31

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff says he is single and has always been infatuated with his 'Baaghi' co-star actor Shraddha Kapoor.

The ninth episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 will feature - Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

The actor revealed his relationship status on the chat show.

"I am single. I think so, at least, and I am currently looking around," said Tiger.

However, the actor did not just stop at the mere acceptance of his singlehood. He also went ahead to manifest a name that very few have linked with him.

"I have always been infatuated with Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great!" he said.

On the acting front, Tiger will next be seen in 'Ganapath', an action-thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl. It also stars Kriti Sanon and will have Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo appearance.

'Koffee With Karan' airs on Disney+ Hotstar. IANS

#Amitabh Bachchan #Mumbai