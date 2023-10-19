Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor groove on 'Hum aaye hain' from 'Ganapath'

Chandigarh, October 19
The craze of Ganapath is unstoppable. Janhvi Kapoor grooves with Tiger Shroff on the ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ song and the two look stunning, just as Tiger explains in the cation.
With 'Ganpath: A Hero is Born' produced by Pooja Entertainment releasing this Friday, buzz for the mass entertainer has been rising. Their first song ‘Hum Aaye Hain' has been trending on all music platforms. Today, we came across an amazing video wherein we saw Tiger Shroff performing the hook step with Janhvi Kapoor.
They captioned the video saying, “This stunner showing me how it’s done! Koi pooche toh batana, @janhvikapoor aur hum aye hai #20thoctober #2daystogo #ganapath."
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
The premise for ‘Ganapath' is something very different from traditional Bollywood as it sees Hindi cinema step into the realm of cyberpunk styled sci-fi films.
The concept of a chosen one liberating people from an oppressor is an age-old story, though setting it in a dystopian ‘Blade Runner' style feature with a bleak texture while retaining Hindi cinema's colourful aesthetic is something new.
This concept and the trailer have generated a lot of excitement among fans, with both the action and the romantic aspect garnering much praise.
Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. It will hit the big screen on October 20.
