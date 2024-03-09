Tiger Shroff shares hilarious swimming race video with Akshay Kumar, fans react

ANI

Mumbai, March 9

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are actively promoting their upcoming film, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The two have been sharing entertaining moments on social media, including funny behind-the-scenes clips and lively dance challenges.

Tiger on Saturday shared a hilarious video on Instagram, featuring a swimming race with Akshay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

In the video, as Akshay starts swimming, Tiger takes a shortcut by sprinting through the other side of pool. Tiger captioned the clip, “Hisaab barabar bade”, to which Akshay Kumar replied, “Hisaab barabar nahi chote, hisaab yunhi chalta”. The video left netizens in splits.

One of the users wrote, “SANGAT KA ASAR AA GAYA TIGER SIR PE”. Another user commented, “Hahahhahaa...this is so funny”. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid this year.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in significant roles.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akshay Kumar #Instagram #Mumbai #Social Media