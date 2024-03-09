Tiger Shroff shares hilarious swimming race video with Akshay Kumar, fans react

Mumbai, March 9
Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are actively promoting their upcoming film, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The two have been sharing entertaining moments on social media, including funny behind-the-scenes clips and lively dance challenges.
Tiger on Saturday shared a hilarious video on Instagram, featuring a swimming race with Akshay.
View this post on Instagram
In the video, as Akshay starts swimming, Tiger takes a shortcut by sprinting through the other side of pool. Tiger captioned the clip, “Hisaab barabar bade”, to which Akshay Kumar replied, “Hisaab barabar nahi chote, hisaab yunhi chalta”. The video left netizens in splits.
One of the users wrote, “SANGAT KA ASAR AA GAYA TIGER SIR PE”. Another user commented, “Hahahhahaa...this is so funny”. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid this year.
The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in significant roles.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...