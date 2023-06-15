Tillotama Shome talks about her The Night Manager co-star Aditya Roy Kapur

The Night Manager has been loved by fans, critics, and the film fraternity equally. Disney+ Hotstar announced the release date of Hotstar Specials’ The Night Manager: Part 2. The series is set to release on June 30. The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur).

Audiences have enjoyed the camaraderie between Aditya Roy Kapur, aka Shaan and Tillotama Shome, aka Lipika Sahay, in The Night Manager. As their relationship evolves, Part 2 will see them in a different light. While the two share a complex equation on-screen, the actors have a sweet bond off-screen.

Tillotama says, “Shaan Senguptan exasperates me as much as he impresses me, and that is definitely a lookout for the audience in Part 2. We are stuck with each other, for better or for worse, but over time we have learnt to appreciate that, and now we have more in common than when we started out initially in Part 1. When it comes to my off-screen equation with Aditya Roy Kapur, he is extremely warm and disciplined. He arrives on the sets with all his homework done. His notes made me feel nervous and underprepared.”