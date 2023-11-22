Time management is important, says Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani opens up on the mantra of balancing personal and professional life, saying without time management one cannot succeed in life. The actor is currently seen in the role of Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti. The show explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.
The actor says, “Time management is very important. Without time management one can’t succeed in life. I’m doing a show which involves a lot of hard work. I daily travel to the sets and come back and ensure I spend time with my family as well. I don’t want to miss my son’s growing-up years. To be a parent is a blessing.”
