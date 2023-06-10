Time to party

Newlyweds Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani on Thursday held a wedding reception for their close friends and members from the film industry.
And to make their post-wedding function more special, Sonnalli’s close friends Raai Laxmi and Sahil Salathia gave a special performance.
Sonnalli and Ashesh tied the knot at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on Wednesday. They opted for a daytime wedding. The reception was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, including Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, director Luv Ranjan, Shama Sikander, Mandira Bedi and Raai Laxmi. Sonnalli rose to fame with her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. efore entering the film industry, she was a ramp model and had also participated in Miss India Worldwide competition.—ANI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...
Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours
Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...
BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector
At around 4 am, BSF troops deployed at the border report Ind...
Special court declares Devas Multimedia CEO a fugitive economic offender
He is one of the nine accused in a Prevention of Money Laund...
Indian-American sues boat captain, resort for allegedly causing wife's death
Srinivasrao Alaparthi files a lawsuit against the boat capta...