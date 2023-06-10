Time to party

Newlyweds Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani on Thursday held a wedding reception for their close friends and members from the film industry.

And to make their post-wedding function more special, Sonnalli’s close friends Raai Laxmi and Sahil Salathia gave a special performance.

Sonnalli and Ashesh tied the knot at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on Wednesday. They opted for a daytime wedding. The reception was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, including Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, director Luv Ranjan, Shama Sikander, Mandira Bedi and Raai Laxmi. Sonnalli rose to fame with her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. efore entering the film industry, she was a ramp model and had also participated in Miss India Worldwide competition.—ANI

