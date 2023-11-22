PTI

Actress Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday said her upcoming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan is a timeless story of India's freedom struggle that has the ability to inspire the current generation. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the period drama is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment Production, and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. The makers presented an exclusive showcase of the thriller drama film, inspired by true events, at IFFI.

